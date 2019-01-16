

A missing boy who was believed to have been with his aunt is safe, Kamloops RCMP say.

Mounties alerted the public of Nikaeo Supernault's disappearance on Wednesday, but said they'd first been asked to check on his well-being Sunday.

Police said they believed he was being looked after by his aunt, 28-year-old Roseanne Supernault, and that he was likely with her.

On Wednesday evening, Mounties were able to get in touch with a person they believe to be Roseanne. Authorities were able to confirm that the boy is safe, and the investigation continues.

A person who uses the same name as the aunt posted on Facebook that they went into hiding after the boy "confided seriously distressing allegations."

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Although the boy is OK, he and his aunt will remain listed as missing until the investigation is complete, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).