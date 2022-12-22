Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating

A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.

Mounties in Coquitlam reported finding Zailey Smith’s body barely 12 hours after releasing a public appeal for help finding her.

“Coquitlam RCMP is working with New Westminster Police Department to determine the circumstances of the missing’s death,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, the detachment’s media spokesperson, wrote in an email to CTV News.

Coquitlam RCMP said Smith was last seen leaving home near Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue on Sunday, and hadn't been heard from since. They also said she was known to frequent Vancouver and the Metrotown Burnaby area.