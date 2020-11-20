SOUTH SURREY -- The Millionaire Lottery is almost 80% sold.

The lottery supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Each year, VGH performs more than 30, 000 surgeries and treats over 600, 000 patients.

They serve patients from all over British Columbia.

This year has been even more challenging at VGH due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Millionaire Lottery ticket purchase supports specialized adult health care and research in at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehab Centre.

Not only do ticket purchases support an incredible cause, but there are over 3,100 prizes to be won worth over $4.2 million.

On CTV Morning Live Todd Talbot joined the show to tour one of the grand prize home options.

The South Surrey prize home package is worth over $3.1 million and features over 6,453 square feet of living space.

This is one of eight grand prize options that a lucky winner will be able to choose from.

Not only is the grand prize up for grabs, but people who get their tickets by midnight on Friday November 20th are also entered for the Fall Bonus.

The Fall Bonus prize package options include either a 2020 Rav 4 LE 4WD, a $30, 000 Gift Card from Carlson Wagonlit plus $5,000 cash or $30 000 tax free cash.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic people are not able to tour the homes in person this year.

However, virtual tours are available on the Millionaire Lottery website.