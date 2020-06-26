VANCOUVER -- A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault and improper conduct stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in British Columbia.

Capt. Mark J. Iredale was scheduled to face a general court martial at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Monday, June 22, for three counts of sexual assault and three counds of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, according to a news release from the Department of National Defence.

The court martial was adjourned on Monday, but is scheduled to continue on July 15, according to a DND spokesperson.

The charges stem from incidents that are alleged to have happened between May 2016 and December 2017 at various locations in B.C., including Langley, Squamish and Surrey.

According to the DND, a general court martial consists of a military judge and a panel of five members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who are selected randomly. This panel serves a function similar to that of a jury in civilian courts.

Panels must reach unanimous decisions on any finding of guilt, and decisions can be appealed to the Court Martial Appeal Court, which is composed of civilian judges.

Each of the six charges Iredale is facing comes with the potential for dismissal with disgrace from the armed forces, though lesser punishments are also allowed under the National Defence Act.