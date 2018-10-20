

CTV Vancouver





High turnover this civic election has left more than half of the mayoral seats in Metro Vancouver vacant, creating a political shake-up that hasn’t been since in at least 30 years.

There are 21 communities that make up Metro Vancouver and 13 mayors are not seeking reelection.

The last time the region even came close to those numbers was in 1987, when six mayors decided not to run.

Leaders who won’t be returning are: Gregor Robertson (Vancouver), Linda Hepner (Surrey), Darrell Mussatto (City of North Vancouver), Richard Walton (District of North Vancouver), Lois Jackson (Delta), Michael Smith (West Vancouver),Greg Moore (Port Coquitlam), Ted Schaffer (City of Langley), Nicole Read (Maple Ridge), Wayne Baldwin (White Rock), Ralph Drew (Belcarra), Murray Skeels (Bowen Island) and Karl Buhr (Lions Bay).

Incumbent mayors are: Derek Corrigan (Burnaby), Malcolm Brodie (Richmond), Jonathan Coté (New Westminster), Mike Clay (Port Moody), John Becker (Pitt Meadows), Jack Froese (Township of Langley), John McEwen (Anmore) and Richard Stewart (Coquitlam).

In the region, there are 537 mayoral and council candidates vying for votes.