Those voting in Vancouver's civic election are being asked to select a total of 27 out of a whopping 158 names running for the mayor's chair, city council, school board and park board.

And if that wasn't enough, some voters are being caught off guard by three additional questions about whether the city should borrow $300 million for capital projects such as repairs to bridges, community centres and parks.

On Tuesday, one voter told CTV New he was not aware the questions would be on the ballot, adding that "$300 million is a lot of money and some sort of pamphlet or something to explain these things would have been helpful."

Some voters told CTV they happened to see information about the capital projects on the city's website.

"I think just knowing who was on the ballot was important and if you were there you would also see the stuff about the capital plan," one woman said.

The city said there was public engagement earlier this year around the capital plan, adding that it isn't the first time such questions have been included on a ballot.

"It needs a 50-per-cent approval for us to go ahead take out that borrowing and historically, over the last several capital plans, approval ratings have been anywhere from high-50 to high-70 per cent," said Patrice Impey, the city's chief financial officer.

Vancouver is not the only city that will be asking people additional questions this election.

The District of North Vancouver, Maple Ridge and Port Moody are all asking non-binding questions at the polls.

Some of those who've already cast their ballots are not advising other to do their homework before showing up to vote.

"You can't complain about it if you don't actually go and put in the work first," said one man.

Those who haven't voted yet still have time to inform themselves. There is one day of advance polling left on Wednesday before regular polls open on Saturday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber