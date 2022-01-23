Metro Vancouver search and rescue team called to Interior overnight to help with injured sledder

A search and rescue team from the Lower Mainland was called to help rescue an injured sledder in the B.C. Interior Saturday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook that it had been called to assist South Cariboo Search and Rescue with a call near 100 Mile House.

A few hours later, the rescue group shared photos of its successful mission, thanking its fellow search and rescue group, Talon Helicopters, and B.C. Emergency Health Services for their assistance.

According to NSR, the sledder was injured near Hendrix Lake, B.C., at an elevation of 5,000 feet. The area is about 80 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House, by road.

The other people who were with the injured person had started a fire and called for help from South Cariboo SAR, which was on scene and providing first aid when NSR arrived with an ER physician and an anesthesiologist.

"The subject was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Williams Lake, where she was transferred to BCEHS," North Shore rescue's post reads.