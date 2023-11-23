Metro Vancouver mayors look to Ottawa for transit funding

Metro Vancouver mayors are expected to call on Ottawa on Thursday for financial help as the region looks to expand its transit system.

The Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation will meet at 9:00 a.m. in Burnaby to unveil the submission to the 2023-2024 federal budget consultation.

According to the council, the submission outlines funding and other support required from the Canadian government to support transit expansion.

The request comes a month after a report found that TransLink was facing severe inflationary impacts that increased the cost of labour and construction, which ultimately raised operating expenses.

The report said that if additional revenue was not found, there would be a funding gap of $4.7 billion between 2026 and 2033.

TransLink is required by law to have its revenue fully cover expenditures over 10 years, but according to the tranit operator, it would need approximately $600 million per year in new revenues starting in 2026 to make that a possibility.

If this additional funding can't be found, the report read that 60 per cent of services could be cut to balance the budget.

In the spring, the report says the province committed an additional $478.9 million in stop-gap funding until 2025 to avoid service reductions and fare increases above 2.3 per cent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.