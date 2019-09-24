

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





As the federal election season heats up, mayors from across Metro Vancouver are calling on parties to commit to a permanent transit fund in the hopes of limiting project delays.

Representatives from the Mayors' Council, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Union of B.C. Municipalities gathered at the annual UBCM convention Tuesday, drawing attention the growing transit needs in the region.

"Without federal commitments through a permanent, predictable transit fund, our most critical transit projects are at risk of delay, and we face a future where traffic congestion and overcrowding on transit gets worse," says Mayor Jonathan Cote, chair of the Mayors' Council in a news release.

"One million more people are coming to Metro Vancouver in the next 20 years – that means expanding our transit system is absolutely critical if we're going to protect our environment and quality of life, and keep our economy growing."

Right now, funding commitments from all levels of government have already been allocated, the Mayors' Council says. Permanent funding, the council adds, would allow TransLink to not only finish its 10-year vision but to accelerate future projects.

The council also warns that some projects, such as the SkyTrain extension from Surrey to Langley and the SkyTrain extension to UBC could be delayed as they don't have funding commitments beyond 2027.

"With a rapidly growing population in Metro Vancouver, transportation needs are constantly changing," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says in a news release.

"In just three years since the beginning of the Mayors' 10-Year Investment plan, we've seen ridership grow an unprecedented 18 per cent. Long-term commitments for consistent and reliable investments in public transportation are the best way to help assure a sustainable and prosperous future."

Federation of Canadian Muncipalities commissioned a survey conducted by Abacus Data that found 96 per cent of Metro Vancouver residents feel better transit should be a key issue governments focus on.

"This election is about building better lives, and one way we do that is when we build better transit," says FCM president Bill Karsten in a news release.

"The surge in public transit expansion we are seeing across the country is a clear sign that reducing commute times, and contributing to a cleaner environment, can massively improve Canadians' quality of life.

"That's why we're asking each party to make a clear commitment in this campaign—to keep Canada on a reliable, uninterrupted path toward fast and accessible public transit."