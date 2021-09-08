A Metro Vancouver hospital is now the first in B.C. to use COVID-19 rapid tests on patients needing urgent, unscheduled surgery.

Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster is using the 15-minute tests after a trial on more than 1,000 asymptomatic patients earlier this year detected two positive cases of the disease.

A statement from Fraser Health says those patients went on to develop COVID-19 while recovering from surgery but were already being treated on a COVID ward protecting staff and other patients.

The health authority says a follow up study also found the rapid tests increase the sense of workplace safety, improve morale, and reduce worry associated with COVID-19.