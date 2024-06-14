Metro Vancouver highway scheduled for overnight closures this weekend

Drivers travelling through Richmond this weekend are being warned that a section of highway will be closed overnight as crews complete construction.

The closures will be in effect on Highway 99 Friday and Saturday nights, from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day. Traffic will be detoured at Steveston Highway, using the on- and off-ramps. The Steveston Highway northbound loop ramp onto Highway 99 will be closed and traffic will be rerouted to access the north side on-ramp instead.

"The closures are needed so cranes can lift concrete girders into place to form part of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange spanning Highway 99," a statement from B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says. "The largest among the 21 girders weigh 50 tonnes and are 35 metres long."

Drivers are being warned to expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. East and west travel along Steveston Highway will be maintained and transit stops won't be impacted.

After this weekend, another overnight closure will be scheduled for later on in the month.