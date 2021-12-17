Mental Health Tips for the Holidays

VANCOUVER -

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 52 per cent of Canadians report feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation during the holidays.

This year is another challenging one, with stricter restrictions being implemented and a new variant disrupting plans to gather with friends and family.

Pamela Findling, Senior Manager, Communications at CMHA BC Division, joined CTV Morning Live with tips to get through the holidays.

There are several options for those in an emergency situation.

For those that need help right away, they can call 911.

Residents of Vancouver can also go to the Access and Assessment Centre at Vancouver General Hospital from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) is available any time day or night.

Mental Health support is available 24 hours a day on the BC Crisis Line.

Simply dial 310-6789 with no area code and you will be connected to a crisis line worker who is there to listen and support.

They have the ability to refer you to community resources.

For those that prefer assistance digitally, the crisis centre chat is available from noon to 1 a.m. every day at crisiscentrechat.ca.

Findling had some general tips to share to help get through the holidays:

Take care of physical health. This can be done by consuming a healthy diet, getting enough rest, and making time for physical exercise.

Create space for relaxation. This can take on many forms depending on the individual. Brisk walks, connecting with nature, or a soak in a bath may help.

Take stock of your emotions. With so much going on in the world it is understandable to be more emotional this holiday season. Take time to process and address these emotions. Journaling, online support groups, and talking to loved ones can help.

Avoid doomscrolling and overingesting bad news. It is important to keep informed, but too much consumption can lead to feelings of depression, despair, and anxiety.

