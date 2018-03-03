

CTV Vancouver





VICTORIA - A state memorial service was held Saturday morning in Victoria for former British Columbia premier Dave Barrett, who died last month in the capital city.

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to the former social worker from Vancouver, who died in February at age 87, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The New Democratic Party swept to power in the province for the first time in 1972 under Barrett's leadership and passed a record 357 bills that led to enduring reforms including public auto insurance and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Welfare reforms, a provincewide ambulance service and affordable prescription drugs through the Pharmacare program are also legacies of Barrett's political accomplishments during his time in office, which lasted for three years.

Barrett's New Democrats made history by defeating the five-term Social Credit government of W.A.C. Bennett, marking the end of that party's dominance in B.C. politics.

Current NDP Premier John Horgan has called Barrett's accomplishments during his short time at the helm extraordinary and remembers Barrett bringing his “B.C. swagger” to Ottawa when he was elected to the federal NDP in the late 1980s.

Another memorial for Barrett will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Croatian Cultural Centre on Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

The provincial government set up an online book of condolences, all of which will be presented to the Barrett family.

With files from the Canadian Press