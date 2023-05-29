Meet Thor, the B.C.-based Boston terrier who has doggy paddled his way to international fame
A beloved Boston terrier from Vernon, B.C., has doggy paddled to fame ahead of his fourth birthday.
Tens of thousands of people have been following the journey of Thor on various social media channels, where his owner posts videos of his daily swims and resulting delight.
Last week, the pup—who squeals with joy each time he takes a dip—gained global notoriety after starring in a feature story by a major U.S. news network.
CNN’s Jeani Moos interviewed Thor’s owner, Lisa Mazurek, about the swim-obsessed canine, who has access to both an indoor and outdoor pool at home.
Speaking to CTV News Vancouver on Monday, Mazurek said she and her partner have been overwhelmed by the number of people who have gravitated towards Thor.
“I’ve had people message us and say ‘You’ve helped us through depression,’ or ‘I’m going through chemotherapy right now and watching his videos puts a smile on my face,” Mazurek said.
“Even if we only had one person watching who he made smile, that would be enough,” she added.
Mazurek has two other dogs—a 13-year-old Chihuahua and a nine-year-old Shih Tzu—which is part of the reason Thor has two pools for himself.
“It helps him burn off a lot of energy—it’s a win-win for everybody,” Mazurek explained.
She welcomed Thor into her life shortly after one of her previous dog’s—a Boston-terrier-pug-mix—died from cancer, just two years after the Mazurek’s adopted that pup from a friend who could no longer care for him.
“We really missed that clown-like, funny spirit that he had in our home and decided to go and get ourselves a Boston terrier,” she said.
Thor’s personality shines on social media.
He loves swimming so much that it can often be difficult to coax him out of the pools—as videos posted to social media show—and even bribes of bacon can’t distract him from his daily dips.
Last November, the Mazurek’s decided to convert their detached garage into a indoor puppy pool—complete with cedar walls and a heating system.
“The contractor thought we were a little bit nuts,” Mazurek said, laughing. “When you start thinking about it, like ‘Who would do something like this?” It seems crazy, but if you saw how much he really loves it, it makes sense,” she added.
This weekend, Thor will be competing in his first-ever “Hydro Dash” event with North America Diving Dogs in Calgary—a six hour drive away from home where the Mazurek’s children now live.
Last summer, Mazurek said she entered Thor into dock diving competitions based on the suggestion of his fans on social media.
“People saw him sailing into his outdoor pool and said, ‘You really need to get your dog into dock diving,” said Mazurek. “He earned himself a master’s title pretty much his first time out there.”
All this fame and attention hasn’t gotten to Thor’s head, according to Mazurek.
“The funny thing about Thor is it doesn’t matter what day it is—it’s going to be the very best day no matter what,” she said.
Next week, a very special day is coming up for Thor.
On June 6, the swimming star turns four years old.
To see Thor swim in real time, people can head to Instagram daily at 7 p.m. Mazurek says between 100 to 1,400 tune in to watch him in his happy place.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief she is being targeted by the Chinese government, as the prime minister granted the NDP's wish to allow more party members to review top-secret intelligence.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
-
Saanich police seek man who stole $600 wheel of cheese
Saanich police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a pricey wheel of cheese from a grocery store last month.
-
Greater Victoria 'Go By Bike Week' kicks off for 29th year
Capital Bike is encouraging Greater Victoria residents to choose cycling as a way to get around the region during "Go By Bike Week," which runs from May 29 to June 4.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive
ASIRT is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.
-
Fatal crash closes Banff exit on westbound Highway 1
Banff RCMP are asking drivers to avoid westbound Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit while they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
From Kenney's downfall to Smith's rise, Alberta's political landscape has changed dramatically
Take Back Alberta says it is responsible for ousting Jason Kenney and that it backed Danielle Smith as his successor.
Toronto
-
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario soccer referees to wear body cameras to combat increase in abuse
Ontario referees will be outfitted with body cameras this summer in an effort to stop aggressive abuse at soccer games across the province.
-
76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says
The Philadelphia 76ers went all-in with their NBA championship pursuit on Monday, selecting veteran Nick Nurse as their new coach to try to win the franchise's first title since 1983.
Montreal
-
Daycare worker union 'worried' about Quebec's plan to hire staff who complete 90-hour training
The union representing the majority of Quebec's daycare workers is criticizing the government's decision to launch a skimpy 90-hour training program for people who want to be daycare workers but have no prior experience.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First heat wave of the year expected this week in Montreal
Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year on Sunday, and the city could see three more days in the 30s later this week.
-
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Serious crash shuts down section of Lagimodiere Boulevard
Winnipeg police say a serious crash has shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't care what people think': Undersized Blades prospect looks forward to proving people wrong
The Blades drafted Benjamin Bowtell in the sixth round of the 2023 Bantam Draft back in April.
-
'Ghost bike' memorial grows where Saskatoon teacher died while cycling
A memorial, featuring bouquets and a "ghost bike" now stands at the intersection where a Saskatoon teacher was killed last week.
-
'This gives people a chance to get to the city': Saskatoon speed rail line concept looking for public support
In a province where there are vast distances between cities and towns, one local group is hoping to get public support for an idea to bridge those gaps with a rail line.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
RCMP at scene of serious collision near Weyburn, Sask.
Weyburn and Fillmore RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13 about 16 kilometres east of Weyburn.
-
MLAs for Yorkton, Kindersley not seeking re-election in 2024, Sask. Party says
Greg Ottenbreit and Ken Francis, the current Saskatchewan Party MLAs for Yorkton and Kindersley will not be seeking re-election in 2024.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
London
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Pet cat dies after garage fire at south London, Ont. home
A smoke detector is credited with saving the life of a resident after a fire broke out at a south London home on Monday afternoon.
-
12-year-old Windsor, Ont. hockey player appears in court after being charged with assault
A hockey parent from Windsor never believed he’d see his son in court. Accompanied by his parents and brother, the 12-year-old boy made his first appearance in a London, Ont. courtroom Monday after being charged with assault causing bodily harm after a hockey fight in February.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
-
Local group comments on what improvements can be made during National AccessAbility Week
Work continues to make everyday life more accessible for those with disabilities across Waterloo region, and the need for that is especially highlighted on National AccessAbility Week in Canada.