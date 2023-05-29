Meet Thor, the B.C.-based Boston terrier who has doggy paddled his way to international fame

Thor, a Boston terrier from Vernon, B.C., that's gained global notoriety for his love of swimming, is pictures taking a leap into his personal outdoor pool. (Photo: Lisa Mazurek) Thor, a Boston terrier from Vernon, B.C., that's gained global notoriety for his love of swimming, is pictures taking a leap into his personal outdoor pool. (Photo: Lisa Mazurek)

