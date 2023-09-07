Meet Kaleb Gebrewold, the 1st-ever British Columbian to compete in 'Survivor'
Season 45 of “Survivor” will include a contestant from British Columbia, marking a first for the CBS reality television show.
The cast of the upcoming season was revealed on Wednesday and includes 29-year-old Kaleb Gebrewold, who was born in Port Coquitlam and normally resides in Vancouver.
For the 45th season of Survivor, however, the software salesman’s home base will be Fiji, where he and 17 other “castaways” will compete for the title of Sole Survivor, which comes with a $1-million USD prize.
The series breaks contestants up into three tribes of six players, who then go on to navigate a social game rife with mental and physical challenges, forming alliances along the way.
In a promotional video released ahead of the Sept. 27 season premiere, Gebrewold claims he’s never been qualified to do anything he’s done.
“Why wouldn’t I come here and win Survivor as well?” Gebrewold said.
He describes himself as a Black Huckleberry Finn, adding he wants to give off “Golden Retriever energy.”
“Like ‘he loves games, he loves people—energetic!’ And what they don’t realize is this dog was raised by wolves,” said Gebrewold.
CTV News has reached out to Gebrewold and will update this article if a response is received.
CANADIAN CASTAWAYS
The show’s inaugural B.C. castaway isn’t the first Canadian to appear on Survivor.
Season 39 featured Brampton, Ontario native Tom Laidlaw, a then 60-year-old retired NHL player.
More Ontario-born contestants joined the show for its 41st and 42nd seasons—Shantel Smith, Erika Casupanan, Maryanna Oketch and Omar Zaheer.
Casupanan, who is from Niagara Falls, ended up winning her season, while Oketch scored the $1-million prize the following year—becoming the second Black woman to do so.
Kane Fritzler was Saskatchewan’s first Survivor contestant and only Canadian to compete in Season 44.
The new season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Sept. 27.
Since its debut in 2000, 648 episodes of Survivor have aired—including six specials.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
Teams race to rescue American trapped thousands of feet underground
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
OPINION | Modernizing the monarchy still a challenge for King Charles, one year into his reign
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators in Victoria trying to identify body found in Strait of Georgia
Investigators are working to identify human remains found in the Strait of Georgia last week. The body was located approximately 11 kilometres west of Tsawwassen, between the B.C. mainland and the northern end of Galiano Island.
-
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.
-
Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.
Calgary
-
Calgary unveils flood mitigation barrier built to protect downtown
An important piece of flood protection, meant to protect Calgary from a one-in-200-year event, is now finished.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
-
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
-
Athabasca Tribal Council declares regional state of emergency due to mental health, addictions crisis
The Athabasca Tribal Council declared a regional state of emergency on Thursday it said was caused by an 'escalating mental health and addictions crisis.'
-
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
Toronto
-
Toronto CEO, 12 companies facing $5M class action lawsuit for alleged door-to-door rental scam
A Toronto CEO and 12 of his companies are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging they held their HVAC rental customers' homeowner titles "hostage" in exchange for "exorbitant" amounts of money, according to a lawyer representing the consumers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
VIA Rail announces ramped up service in Ontario
Via Rail is increasing service in Ontario, returning the passenger railway to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building
Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. 'We saw the flames... There was a lot of smoke,' one resident told CTV. 'I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking.'
-
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southwestern Quebec braces for thunderstorms after heat
After a stretch of intense heat and humidity, southwestern Quebec is bracing for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and tevening.
Winnipeg
-
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
-
Manitoba Nurses Union endorses NDP health plan ahead of election
Manitoba's largest nurses union is endorsing the provincial NDP's health-care plan ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
-
Manitoba Tories promise to help seniors with property taxes and mobility aids
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3.
Saskatoon
-
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.
-
Saskatoon cyclist dead following collision with vehicle
A 36-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle.
-
Sask. homeless shelter receives funding to purchase building
A Saskatchewan tribal council will receive funding from the provincial government to help support a homeless shelter in North Battleford.
Regina
-
Regina Chamber wants federal government to review CEBA repayment plan
The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping a meeting with the federal government on Friday will result in an easier repayment plan for CEBA loans that need to be repaid before the end of the year.
-
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
-
Regina woman to use 'fire cupping' technique in Thai massage competition
A Regina woman is competing in the first ever Canadian championships in Thai massage. She plans to use ‘fire cupping’ to catch the judges’ attention.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.
-
N.B. nursing homes lacked infection-control measures during COVID: auditor general
New Brunswick nursing homes that reported high COVID-19 infection rates lacked infection prevention and control practices, and were not properly inspected, says a report by the auditor general.
London
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
-
Drugs, imitation fire arm seized during traffic stop
A wanted Toronto area suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
2 deadly crashes on same Sault road in less than 24 hours
There has been a second deadly crash within 24 hours on the same stretch of road in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Ager Hasan speaks at his sentencing hearing
Ager Hasan, the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, spoke at his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.
-
Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.
-
Over 30 overdoses or poisonings over last four days in Waterloo region: WRIDS
The unusually hot weather is compounding concerns about the drug overdose crisis in Waterloo region.