Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waits

Travellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.

In an initial warning to travellers, BC Ferries said the Queen of Surrey's 6:20 a.m. sailing out of Langdale was delayed while crews looked into a problem with the ship's controllable pitch propeller. BC Ferries later updated its statement to say sailings were cancelled.

The cancellations impacted both that 6:20 sailing, and the 7:30 one out of Horseshoe Bay.

"While our crews work to repair the vessel, the Queen of Coquitlam will provide service between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale," a statement from the company said.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate reserved traffic on the next available sailing."

Even though another vessel is being used, BC Ferries warned vehicle space is limited to the main car deck, because loading in Langdale needs to be done in another berth while the Queen of Surrey is under repair.

As a result, travellers faced lengthy sailing waits. As of 10:30 a.m., the next sailing with space available wasn't until 4:45 p.m. Meanwhile, heading the other direction, sailings were full until 5:55 p.m.

The company said it's also running a 12-passenger water taxi for foot passengers. The schedule of the water taxi can be see here.

"Reserved customers who would like to cancel their booking can contact us for a full refund or have their reservation moved to an alternate sailing free of charge," BC Ferries' statement said.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation."