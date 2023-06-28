MEC CEO defends staff, not security, after customer violently handled in Vancouver store

The CEO of an outdoor gear store in Vancouver is standing by the actions of staff, who requested security’s help dealing with an unhappy customer before the situation turned violent earlier this month.

Video recorded in the Mountain Equipment Company’s Olympic Village location on June 18 shows a plain-clothes loss prevention officer roughhousing Amir Ghassemzadehnaghedhi, who told CTV News last week that he was unnecessarily harmed while attempting to return an item on June 18.

In a statement Wednesday, MEC CEO Eric Claus provided more details on the moments leading up to the tussle, which was captured on video by Ghassemzadehnaghedhi’s wife.

“Despite our generous return policy, the item in question appeared heavily used over the 18 months the customer owned it and not in a returnable condition,” Claus wrote. “The customer did not accept this explanation and continued to argue in an intimidating manner with our front-line staff for over 15 minutes.”

Ghassemzadehnaghedhi says he was trying to return a Yeti cooler he’d purchased in February 2022 because the drain plug wasn’t working—even after he’d tried to solve the problem with replacement plugs.

If a customer isn’t happy with the quality of a product purchased at MEC, the company’s “Rocksolid Guarantee” policy encourages them to bring the item back for an exchange, refund or credit—with some limitations, according to its website.

“Items will eventually wear out and can be damaged by time, accident, neglect, normal use or misuse, so those circumstances aren’t covered and these items cannot be returned,” MEC’s website details.

“MEC reserves the right to change or modify any of the terms and conditions contained in the Rocksolid Guarantee at any time and in MEC’s sole discretion. All decisions made by MEC about whether an item is eligible or ineligible for return are final,” it continues.

In the statement, Claus says Ghassemzadehnaghedhi had to be asked repeatedly by the store’s manager to lower his voice and leave the store—both of which he refused.

Only then did the manager request assistance from third-party security, according to Claus, who says he does not condone the resulting actions of the loss prevention officer.

“Again, we apologize to the customer for that experience,” Claus wrote.

He says MEC has taken steps to ensure that the officer in question was removed from the store and prevented from working in any stores moving forward.

“MEC’s priority is to provide a safe working environment for our staff and a safe and comfortable shopping experience for our members,” the CEO wrote.

Claus says an off-duty Vancouver police officer ultimately had to remove Ghassemzadehnaghedhi from the store.

The VPD is investigating the incident, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News, while MEC says it’s reviewing the policies of the third-party security company.

Ghassemzadehnaghedhi told CTV News that he plans to take legal action against MEC—a store he will no longer be a customer of after eight years of patronage.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung