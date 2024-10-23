Hundreds of ICBC claims for water-damaged vehicles after atmospheric river slams South Coast

Since the record-breaking atmospheric river hit Metro Vancouver last Friday, 266 drivers have filed ICBC claims for water damage to their vehicles. In some places, flood water was so deep, cars floated away with the drivers still inside, and the engine running.

“If you drive into a large puddle, there's a really good chance that the water is going to go into the intake of your engine hydraulic pistons. And then you're likely looking at bent connecting rods and various internal pieces of damage to the engine,” said Josh Smythe with BCAA.

The owner of the Aldergrove location of Fountain Tire said water can be catastrophic for a car’s engine.

“Water damage can affect electrical systems, mechanical systems, and lubrication systems of an engine. It’s very difficult to diagnose, sometimes it takes weeks, months or even years for these problems to arise," Luke Raymond said.

For people whose parked cars ended up submerged, there may be fewer mechanical issues. But moisture is a huge problem.

“Even with the slightest bit of water intrusion, if the moisture is not removed in the long term, be it two or three days down the line, a week or two down the line, you can be looking at an extensive repair bill just based on the amount of humidity and where the humidity can get,” said Smythe.

Some of the 266 water damaged vehicles that have been reported to ICBC may be repairable, but others will likely be written off.

“The newer models or higher end vehicles, they might go ahead with repairs. All relative to the amount of cost for repair,” said Smythe.

Both experts say drivers should never attempt to cross flood waters.

“It might seem like maybe it's only a couple of inches, and you'd think that's okay. And next thing you know, a few more feet into it, it's at your bumper, perhaps gone into your intake already, which will shut your engine off. So there'd be a lot of detrimental damage if you're going through puddles of water,” said Smythe.

For drivers whose parked vehicles were partially submerged, Raymond advises not to try to start the engine after the water recedes.

“I would honestly call a tow truck immediately. Starting the engine there’s a risk associated with that so I wouldn’t recommend doing that,” he said. “Getting it towed to a professional would be the best course of action.”