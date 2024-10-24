VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating stabbing in downtown Vancouver

    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Vancouver police say they’re investigating a stabbing in the city’s downtown core Thursday morning.

    Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News the victim was found at West Hastings and Richards streets, but it appears the stabbing happened somewhere else.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to police.

    Nobody has been arrested in the case.

    “The investigation is in it’s very early stages,” Visintin wrote in an email, promising more information when it becomes available.

