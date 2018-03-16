

Metro Vancouver mayors are proposing small hikes to transit fares and property taxes to help fund the long-awaited Broadway SkyTrain expansion and light rail in Surrey.

On Friday, the TransLink Mayors' Council announced how it intends to generate the region's $2.5-billion share of those and other projects planned for Phase 2 of its 10-year plan.

"This is a huge win for transit users, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians," Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan said in a news release. "Residents have been asking for more transit service for many years and we are now in a position to get that service where it's needed."

The proposal includes a two per cent increase to transit fares, to be introduced over two years starting in 2020. The council said it will amount to a five to 15 cent increase to fares and $1 to $3 increase to monthly passes.

Mayors also plan to increase property taxes $5.50 a year, or about 46 cents a month, beginning in 2019, and hike parking rates 15 cents over the current average of $5 an hour.

The bulk of the funding – $1.6 billion – is expected to come from increasing fare revenue as ridership grows, and from "resources and efficiencies" at TransLink.

