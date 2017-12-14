TransLink says it is considering extending the SkyTrain’s hours on Friday and Saturday nights in response to increased demand from its customers.

“We have heard there is demand for SkyTrain to run later on weekends and we are taking a fresh look at what would be required to make that happen," said CEO Kevin Desmond.

But, Desmond warned, extending the hours "would have a significant impact on maintenance."

In a news release issued Thursday, the transit authority said it will study how feasible the extended hours would be.

The process will involve research into how other transit systems around the world manage late-night service, according to the statement. TransLink will also look into how extended hours would affect required maintenance on transit infrastructure and speak with community groups and municipal officials to "consider all implications of extended late-night service."

It is unclear how much later the SkyTrain would run.

Some local officials say the move is welcome.

“It’s often difficult for people visiting or working in downtown Vancouver late at night to find a safe, affordable option to get home," Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the results of this review so we can make informed decisions on how TransLink can improve late-night transit service.”

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said that "if extending SkyTrain hours on the weekend is possible, I would support it."

TransLink's announcement comes amid pressure from downtown businesses to keep transit running later.

Last month, Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association CEO Charles Gauthier argued that extended hours would help bolster the city's economy.

"You can't look at this from the perspective that it's just going to help the bars and nightclubs," he said. "It could help the restaurants; it could certainly encourage people to stay later downtown after they go to a hockey game."

Until recently, TransLink had argued that extending SkyTrain hours would be impossible because of the added maintenance costs.

In November, the company's director of infrastructure Matt Doyle told CTV News that late-night service is feasible, but would require careful consideration before being implemented in Metro Vancouver.

Trains on the Expo and Canada lines currently run until shortly after 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Service on the Millennium Line is cut off at about 1:30 a.m.

TransLink anticipates early findings will be ready for review in mid-2018.