In an effort to ease congestion on some of Metro Vancouver's busiest areas, TransLink is adding four new B-Line bus routes to its roster.

The transit provider announced Tuesday that the high-frequency, limited stop routes will be rolled out by the end of next year.

Before the service starts, customers and residents of the affected areas will be asked for their input on which stops should be made a priority. TransLink will also look for feedback on possible adjustments to the routes and changes to street infrastructure to improve reliability of bus service.

During peak periods, buses will reach the stops every 10 minutes or less. Off-peak, they'll service selected stops at least every 15 minutes. The routes will run at least 18 hours a day.

The new B-Line routes are: