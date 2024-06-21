Massive fire burns in Richmond, B.C.

Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.

Richmond Fire-Rescue says crews extinguished the warehouse portion of the fire and were last reported to be working on putting out the trestle bridge that runs across the north arm of the Fraser River near the Oak Street Bridge, which borders Vancouver and Richmond.

The Oak Street Bridge has since reopened after being closed for hours and Vancouver International Airport says operations have not been impacted.

"From the smell, and from the nature of the bridge and the age of the bridge, I would suspect there's some creosote on the bridge,” said Grant Weinberg, Richmond Fire-Rescue’s assistant deputy chief, on Thursday night.

“It's definitely producing dark smoke and black smoke that's consistent with a creosote-fueled fire," he said. "So that's what we're planning for now. We're expecting it might be a little difficult to put out, even from the water, from the fire boat.”

On Friday morning, water was being sprayed on the charred bridge with the ashes still smouldering. Metro Vancouver officials say the blaze is expected to continue burning today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.