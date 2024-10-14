Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post

Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.

The latest resurfaced social media remarks from Chapman, who is running in the Surrey South riding, date back to February 2017, days after the Quebec City mosque shooting that left six people dead and five others seriously injured.

Screenshots shared by CKNW radio host Jas Johal on Sunday show Chapman referring to "mass shootings" in quotation marks, and suggesting all mass shootings reported over recent years share "sketchy stories that change drastically from initial events."

“Why did Aurora, Sandy Hook and Quebec City all have witnesses that saw multiple shooters and are, ultimately, ignored by police and legacy media?” he wrote.

"Look, I really hope no one was actually killed at any of these events but in the Orlando night club shooting, the people that talked to the press were not actually shot.”

In response to the latest Chapman controversy, the B.C. NDP reiterated calls for the B.C. Conservatives to cut ties with the candidate.

"Last night, we learned that John Rustad’s candidate Brent Chapman has denied the reality of horrific mass shootings," leader David Eby said in a statement Monday.

"These tragedies shattered lives… Rustad should have fired this candidate days ago for his openly racist and homophobic comments. He must fire him today."

Chapman addressed the backlash over his remarks around a quarter past midnight, acknowledging the mass shootings he referenced in his post – including the one at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 26 people, including 20 children – were "all very real."

"What I was trying to say is the whirlwind of U.S. media and commentary makes everything chaotic and confusing to people watching the TV. People’s understanding of what’s going on changes from moment to moment and it’s all just so difficult to understand," he added.

"Following advice from legal counsel, I will no longer be commenting on this matter or any other matter related to social media posts from years ago."

Chapman has been on the defensive since last week, when Johal shared other years-old screenshots of the candidate making racist remarks about Muslims and Palestinians. Chapman responded with a lengthy apology to voters, in which he stressed that his comments "do not reflect who I am today or the respect and admiration I hold for the Palestinian and Muslim communities."

The leader of the B.C. Conservatives has stood by Chapman so far, and said voters can judge the party’s candidates at the ballot box.