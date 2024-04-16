VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Marmot in the city: New resident of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale a 'rock star rodent'

    When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot. (Les Robertson) When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot. (Les Robertson)
    Share

    When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.

    "I thought it was a groundhog at first,” said Robertson. “Then I figured out it’s a marmot.”

    He pulled out his cellphone and shot video of the large rodent, and a friend posted it to social media. And that’s how the marmot became a neighborhood sensation, attracting what Robertson describes as “wildlife paparazzi.”

    “I guess because of its rarity, that’s what we figured out. So we named him. Turns out, he’s not the first marmot named Morty,” Robertson joked.

    “Everyone seems to know about it, and is quite excited about it,” said Angela Negenman, the City of North Vancouver’s environmental co-ordinator.

    “For me, it's been a great learning experience because it’s definitely not something I would typically deal with in the environment on the North Shore.”

    Yellow-bellied marmots are known to live in the B.C. Interior. But it’s incredibly rare for one to turn up in Metro Vancouver, let alone in the middle of a busy commuter hub like Lower Lonsdale.

    “I wish I knew what his story was. Like, how did he get here? And when?” said Negenman.

    Robertson theorizes Morty rode the rails to North Vancouver on a train.

    “It's possible it could have hitchhiked, so on the back of a pickup truck or something like that, and found some nice habitat to call home,” said Negenman.

    The adventurous marmot likely went unnoticed until the city cleared heavy underbrush on the vacant lot, exposing the animal’s deep burrow.

    “So once we knew that this was the case, the project was shut down immediately and I’ve been monitoring it since,” said Negenman.

    Now that the lot has been cleared, Morty’s burrow is easer for dogs to spot, and sniff.

    “The concern is that a dog or coyote may get the marmot, and we don’t want that to happen,” she added.

    The city is reluctant to trap and relocate the marmot, so it’s hoped Morty will move to the city-owned lot right next door, where a boarded up house still stands, and a fence will keep the dogs away.

    “There is no plans for this land now, so if we can give some access and habitat to a marmot … if it can have a happy home there? Absolutely,” said Negenman.

    Robertson, who hasn’t seen Morty in days, believes that’s already happened.

    “He’s moved on,” he said. “He’s found a better burrow.”  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

    Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News