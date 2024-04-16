Marmot in the city: New resident of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale a 'rock star rodent'
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
"I thought it was a groundhog at first,” said Robertson. “Then I figured out it’s a marmot.”
He pulled out his cellphone and shot video of the large rodent, and a friend posted it to social media. And that’s how the marmot became a neighborhood sensation, attracting what Robertson describes as “wildlife paparazzi.”
“I guess because of its rarity, that’s what we figured out. So we named him. Turns out, he’s not the first marmot named Morty,” Robertson joked.
“Everyone seems to know about it, and is quite excited about it,” said Angela Negenman, the City of North Vancouver’s environmental co-ordinator.
“For me, it's been a great learning experience because it’s definitely not something I would typically deal with in the environment on the North Shore.”
Yellow-bellied marmots are known to live in the B.C. Interior. But it’s incredibly rare for one to turn up in Metro Vancouver, let alone in the middle of a busy commuter hub like Lower Lonsdale.
“I wish I knew what his story was. Like, how did he get here? And when?” said Negenman.
Robertson theorizes Morty rode the rails to North Vancouver on a train.
“It's possible it could have hitchhiked, so on the back of a pickup truck or something like that, and found some nice habitat to call home,” said Negenman.
The adventurous marmot likely went unnoticed until the city cleared heavy underbrush on the vacant lot, exposing the animal’s deep burrow.
“So once we knew that this was the case, the project was shut down immediately and I’ve been monitoring it since,” said Negenman.
Now that the lot has been cleared, Morty’s burrow is easer for dogs to spot, and sniff.
“The concern is that a dog or coyote may get the marmot, and we don’t want that to happen,” she added.
The city is reluctant to trap and relocate the marmot, so it’s hoped Morty will move to the city-owned lot right next door, where a boarded up house still stands, and a fence will keep the dogs away.
“There is no plans for this land now, so if we can give some access and habitat to a marmot … if it can have a happy home there? Absolutely,” said Negenman.
Robertson, who hasn’t seen Morty in days, believes that’s already happened.
“He’s moved on,” he said. “He’s found a better burrow.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams
Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete
Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
-
Manslaughter conviction upheld after B.C. man cites claustrophobia in fatal Costco altercation
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Edmonton
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
-
Crews battle fire at northeast Edmonton business
Fire damaged a Fort Road commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Pipeline involved in wildland fire, Yellowhead County says
A pipeline was involved in a wildfire in western Alberta on Tuesday, Yellowhead County says.
Calgary
-
'Trending in the right direction': Violent crime on Calgary transit down to start 2024 after an increase last year
Violent attacks on Calgary transit spiked last year but recently there seems to be a promising shift in the trend.
-
Calgary councillor tables motion to double speeding fines in playground zones
A motion before Calgary councillors wants the provincial government to consider doubling the fines for speeding through a playground or school zone across Alberta.
-
Kingpins or go-betweens? Jurors hear closing arguments in Coutts blockade trial
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
Advocates calling for more mental health supports for first responders after death of firefighter
A Winnipeg firefighter's tragic death is prompting calls for more mental health support in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
-
HRF, Municipal Hail Insurance teaming up to bring latest technology to Regina General Hospital
Municipal Hail Insurance and the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) has teamed up to raise money for upgrades to the Mosaic Heart Centre at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
-
Yorkton woman left breathless after winning $100,000
A Yorkton woman is still catching her breath after reporting a $100,000 lotto win.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
-
Saskatoon exterminator says cockroaches live 'everywhere you go'
Saskatoon residents may not think of bug infestations as a common problem, but over the past few years there’s one creepy crawler that is making its presence known.
-
Saskatoon baby waiting for life-saving organs
Megan Crawley has spent many sleepless nights waiting for a call that could save her baby’s life.
Toronto
-
Ontario asks feds to close loophole that’s led to 'disturbing' rise in pay for care clinics
Ontario’s Minister of Health is asking her federal counterpart to help close a loophole she says has led to a “disturbing” rise in clinics charging for access to primary care.
-
Ontario not proceeding with planned UP Express changes: minister
The Ontario government is backtracking on planned changes to the UP Express service after the announcement drew backlash from Toronto residents.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Montreal
-
Quebec's refusal to deliver English presentation to parents raises questions about language law
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Liberals plan to convert some Montreal office buildings into housing under federal budget
The federal government plans to convert some government office buildings into housing, including some in Quebec, and to leasing federal land, according to the budget announced Tuesday.
-
Teenagers' screen time has dropped post-pandemic: Montreal Public Health
Teenagers are showing post-pandemic improvements when it comes to screen time, according to a new study published Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things in the federal budget that will have an impact on the city of Ottawa.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Atlantic
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
London
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
-
London Transit absent from meeting about pilot project to offer free bus passes to high schoolers
A proposed partnership to evaluate the impact of providing high school students free bus passes got off to a rocky start when one of the agencies didn’t attend a meeting at city hall.
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
Kitchener
-
Infrastructure, housing investments among budget highlights for local mayors
The mayors of Kitchener and Waterloo are weighing in on the federal government’s 2024 budget.
-
Grand River Rocks time in new home is limited
Grand River Rocks will have limited time in their new home on Victoria Street North, after Kitchener City Council officially approved the rezoning of the property to allow for a condo development.
-
‘They need to come down’: Christmas decorations still up on city property in Cambridge, Waterloo
Many people have their sights set on summer, but it seems some spots in Waterloo Region are stuck in another season.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.