Maple Ridge mother wants vomit bags mandated in ride-hailing services following tragic crash

A Maple Ridge mother is calling for ride-hailing services in B.C. to carry vomit bags, nearly two months after a car crash that killed her daughter and another young woman.

On Feb. 18, Bonnie Fairbairn’s 20-year-old daughter Jenna had gone out with friends to celebrate a birthday. The friends were on their way home in an Uber when the car pulled over on Highway 1 near the Sprott Street exit in Burnaby due to a passenger feeling unwell.

“They did everything right,” Fairbairn said. “I talked to her at 2:30 a.m. in the morning and unfortunately about 3:45 a.m., the car stopped moving and I got a really nasty alert that no parent wants to get: That the car they were travelling in was in trouble.”

According to RCMP, while the Uber was parked, a driver of an SUV crashed into the car, killing Jenna. A second woman later died from her injuries.

“She was beautiful, smart, caring,” Fairbairn said about her daughter. “Took care of everyone. Just an amazing human.”

Petition to mandate bags

Fairbairn, with the help of her long-time friend Jeanine Hayes, is now advocating that all ride-hailing services in the province mandate vomit bags.

“Just seeing Bonnie in that much pain," Hayes said. “I couldn’t sleep for days.”

Hayes drafted a petition that has garnered more than 1,500 signatures. According to the petition, “by mandating these vehicles carry vomit bags at all times, we can potentially reduce the number of roadside stops and thus decrease the risk associated with unscheduled and often dangerous pull-overs."

“I did have one driver tell me it was a good idea,” Hayes said. “Uber drivers and Lyft drivers are driving their own vehicles, and so they don’t want people getting sick in their car – and rightfully so. I wouldn't want someone sick in my car either.”

Hayes said the bags could serve as a solution to this problem.

Uber responds

In a statement to CTV News, Uber said:

“We offer our deepest sympathies to all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash. The safety of riders and drivers is a priority for us, and as stated in our community guidelines, we expect drivers to follow the law, which includes stopping a trip where it’s legal and safe to do so.”

Uber says its drivers are independent contractors and it's up to their discretion whether they choose to make vomit bags available.

It’s a step both Fairbairn and Hayes hope ride-hailing companies will take, so no family has to endure the pain of losing a loved one in this way.

“I’ve been having nightmares every time my kids leave the house now,” Hayes said. “Are they safe? They’re not going to drink and drive. They’re going to have a safe ride home – but are they?”

BC Highway Patrol said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.