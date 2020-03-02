VANCOUVER -- A heartless theft is causing more pain for a Maple Ridge mother who lost her teenage daughter in 2008.

Julie Raymond lost her 16-year-old daughter Shannon when she fell ill and died after taking ecstasy and drinking on a party bus. Raymond had kept some of Shannon’s belongings, including the clothing she was wearing on the last day of her life, in a locker at a local storage facility.

"We weren’t ready to part with them," Raymond told CTV News Vancouver. "We didn’t want them in our home as a constant reminder, we live with Shannon’s death on a daily basis. We know she’s not here...we made the conscious decision to pack up her belongings and to put them there."

But on Wednesday of last week, she got a call from the company saying the locker may have been “compromised.” Raymond arrived at the facility and discovered someone had put a different lock on their locker. Once her daughter figured out how to break the lock, the scene they saw inside the normally neat and organized locker was devastating.

"It was like somebody took the contents of the locker and shook it and threw it in there," Raymond said.

Raymond said they knew right away some items were missing, but didn’t realize the magnitude of the break-in until they were able to take a more thorough look. She said two bankers boxes containing bagged evidence that came from the RCMP had been ripped open. The clothes Shannon had been wearing were inside, along with her black and white TNA-brand handbag and wallet, which were both stolen. Raymond said some of the contents of Shannon’s purse had been dumped on the floor and broken. They still haven’t been able to find the dress Shannon had been wearing, either.

But that wasn’t all.

"Shannon had died two weeks before her 17th birthday and I had bought her a birthday gift," Raymond said, showing CTV an empty gift bag. The bag once contained a belly button ring with Shannon’s birthstone. Now all that’s left inside is the receipt and the bag itself had been crumpled.

Other items were damaged and left strewn on the floor.

"We put all her bedding in a bag and sealed it because you could open it and you could still smell her,” Raymond said, breaking into tears. “Those bags were ripped open and her bedding was on the ground."

Even a box from her daughter’s funeral, containing sympathy cards, a guest book and other keepsakes, had been rifled through. A bag of her baby clothes, torn open.

Along with items connected to Shannon, Raymond said some family heirlooms were damaged and two acoustic guitars belonging to her son in law were also stolen.

The RCMP are investigating and said it appears more than one locker was broken into at the facility. They are asking anyone with information, or anyone else who may be a victim, to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

"Our concern is that as every day goes on, the likelihood of us getting things back diminishes,” Raymond said. “Bring those things back. They mean so much to us...you want the money, I’ll give you the money, just give me the things back."