A 13-year-old girl from Terrace, B.C. has died following a tragic backyard accident that left her with severe burns last week.

It's believed embers from a backyard fire ignited Grace Peerless's clothes on Thursday and that hairspray may have acted as an accelerant.

According to an online fundraiser set up to help her family, the teen was transferred from the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace to Vancouver's BC Children's Hospital where she died of complications related to her injuries early Saturday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $4,800 from dozens of donors.

Dozens more offered their condolences on the page.

"We were so very, very sorry to learn of the heartbreaking news," wrote one person. "Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and in our hearts as we try relay peace and comfort at this difficult time."