Police are investigating the targeted killing of a man who was found dead in a North Vancouver apartment Friday night.

Police received a report of a man found dead in an apartment in the 1500 block of Fern Street near Keith Road and Mountain Highway just before 8 p.m. Officers deemed the death suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investagation Team was called in.

On Saturday, IHIT confirmed 30-year-old Gavinder Grewal was murdered.

"Mr. Grewal was known to police and associated to gang activity," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a release. "Investigators believe Mr. Grewal’s murder was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland."

Jang also asked anyone with information to come forward.

"There are people who know Mr. Grewal that may have information that could help us solve his murder," Jang said at a press conference Saturday.

Jang said that Mr. Grewal was "associated" to the Seylynn Village apartment building where his body was found, but wouldn't confirm whether he lived there. It was one of Grewal's family members found his body and notified police.

Police are still trying to determine how Grewal was killed.

Abbotsford police issued a warning about Grewal and two other men in 2015. Police said the men were believed to be involved in ongoing conflict that authorities feared could erupt into public violence.

IHIT can be reached at 1 877 551 4448 and anonymous tips can be sent to crime stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.