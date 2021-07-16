VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police have issued a warning about a man with alleged gang ties who could pose a "significant risk" to public safety.

Authorities took the unusual step of naming Jason Himpfen on Friday, citing "compelling circumstances" that have led police to believe the 45-year-old could be targeted with violence.

In a news release, the Abbotsford Police Department alleged that Himpfen is involved with the Lower Mainland's deadly and ongoing gang conflict.

"As many gang-related shootings occur in public places, this means that Jason Himpfen's presence in public creates a serious risk to public safety," the department said.

Police did not provide any further details about Himpfen's alleged involvement in the conflict, or why they believe he might be a target.

Authorities did release two pictures of Himpfen, and said anyone who spots him in a public area should leave and contact law enforcement.

"Where possible, police officers will attend that location and take steps to maintain public safety," Abbotsford police said.

Himpfen is described as 5'10" tall, 200 lbs., with hazel eyes and short, dark hair. He often has a full beard, police said.