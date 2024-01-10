Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
In his ruling, Judge Oliver Fleck acknowledged the gravity of the condition, which will require Fort St. John resident Dustan Olof Sweder to obtain the court’s permission before coming anywhere near his community, located in the province’s Peace River region, for three years after he’s released from custody.
“I am fully cognizant that this is a major imposition on Sweder's liberty. He owns a house in Fort St. John and the city has been his home for at least two decades,” Fleck wrote in his Sept. 28 decision, which was posted online last week.
“However, in my view, this condition is necessary to protect the psychological well-being of (his former partner), as lesser no-go conditions that have allowed Sweder to return to Fort St. John have not worked.”
Those lesser conditions were imposed for a series of alarming "criminal acts" Sweder committed after his eight-year relationship with his ex-fiancée ended in summer 2022, and which kept him behind bars for most of the fall, the judge said.
Sweder, according to a risk assessment report, refused to accept the breakup.
The court heard the 49-year-old violated orders not to contact his former partner over and over again, which included showing up at her work, writing her half a dozen letters in a single day from the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre, and threatening suicide in a phone call days after his release.
At one point, he put approximately 75 posters up across Fort St. John with messages urging his ex to reconcile with him.
Fleck summarized that Sweder was jailed for weeks at a time for those offences, only to resume the stalking shortly after being let out. He racked up a number of convictions, including for criminal harassment, breach of probation and disobeying court orders.
The most recent incident took place on Feb. 9, 2023, when Sweder, two days after his latest release, broke into his ex’s workplace after hours and left a series of notes and drawings for her to find – leading to his longest sentence yet, of two years less a day, and the order that he stay away from Fort St. John during his subsequent probation.
AN UNCOMMON APPROACH
Isabel Grant, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law who wrote a paper on intimate partner harassment that was referenced in Fleck’s decision, said such broadly applied no-go orders are "absolutely not common," in her experience.
“I teach a course on sentencing and I see very few cases of what’s often referred to as banishment,” Grant said.
These kinds of conditions can have serious consequences for an accused, she said, if they cut an offender off from their support system, or limit their access to their children – but they also recognize the immense impacts these crimes have on their victims, who are more often forced to upend their own lives to protect themselves.
“Usually, when a woman goes to police saying she’s being criminally harassed … the first thing she’ll be told is change your routines, change your phone number, take a different route home from work,” Grant said.
“It’s significant that this court is saying this complainant shouldn’t have to be the one to take all the steps to avoid the harassment.”
Sarah Leamon, a Vancouver-based criminal defence lawyer, said she has represented clients subject to no-go orders, including some that are wide-ranging, and that the conditions are generally a "last resort" when previous interventions have failed.
"We have to remember that sentencing is a highly individualized process," Leamon said.
"In cases where a person has been previously sentenced for similar offences, and hasn't rehabilitated themselves, and continues to reoffend, then specific deterrents will be a paramount consideration for the judge."
While Leamon declined to comment on the specifics of Sweder's case, she said the banishment decision sounded like a "broad and perhaps very appropriate interpretation of the harm and violence that can occur as a result of offences like these."
Sweder’s ex declined to provide a new victim impact statement for his latest sentencing – the court heard she was apprehensive about going through the process over again – but she discussed the emotional impact of his break-in with the author of a pre-sentencing report.
“She felt horrified when she arrived at work and realized that the break and enter had been about her. She felt like it was Sweder sending her a message,” Fleck wrote. “While (the victim) tried to work that day, she eventually described feeling like she could not breathe and she needed to go home.”
The report noted that Sweder also destroyed a piece of artwork from the victim’s daughter, which she had been keeping in her office.
“She is scared for her safety, especially should Sweder finally realize that there is no chance of getting back together with her,” Fleck added.
DIFFERENT KINDS OF HARM
A psychiatric assessment found Sweder posed a high-risk of reoffending due to a “strong need to explain himself and to feel heard and understood,” according to the decision, though the psychiatrist opined that Sweder was “unlikely to engage in serious or life-threatening harm” towards his ex.
For his part, Sweder tried to explain his actions away as romantic gestures, and expressed shock that the justice system would consider him a danger because, in his view, he had never demonstrated violent tendencies.
“This attitude betrays a view that the only form of violence is physical violence,” Fleck wrote. “Sweder seems unable to understand that his actions have caused psychological harm to (his ex), and that harm is real.”
Not long after their break up, Sweder was also charged with assaulting his former partner, though that count was ultimately stayed.
Even in cases that never escalate to assault, or worse, Grant said the devastating impacts of criminal harassment should not be underestimated.
“It’s not like an isolated incident of violence, it often goes on for months or years,” she said.
“The predominant harm of these offences is what they do to the lives of the victims, in terms of their ability to feel safe moving through their own communities.”
Grant said she wouldn’t be surprised if Sweder tried to appeal his banishment, pointing to another case from 2020 in which a similar order was overturned by B.C’s Court of Appeal.
She also stressed that she wasn’t arguing such orders are “always appropriate,” or even necessarily appropriate for Sweder, as she was not familiar with all of the details of his case.
“I just want people to think about the impositions we put on victims' lives in the context of crimes like these,” she said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
-
North Cowichan mayor asks province for support Crofton mill curtailments
North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas has reached out to B.C. Forests Minister Bruce Ralston to help support the Crofton pulp and paper mill as ongoing curtailments impact the municipality.
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
Calgary
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
-
Fate of Banff summer pedestrian zone up in the air as Parks Canada disputes town's decision
A decision about whether Banff’s main street will continue to restrict vehicle traffic during the summer is on hold.
-
Imported pain medication clogged feeding tubes of newborns: report
The use of acetaminophen acquired from Turkiye from the company Atabay increased the risk of a life-threatening illness in neonatal patients, new reporting shows.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
Imported pain medication clogged feeding tubes of newborns: report
The use of acetaminophen acquired from Turkiye from the company Atabay increased the risk of a life-threatening illness in neonatal patients, new reporting shows.
-
Police investigating fire at downtown highrise: EFRS
A fire at a downtown apartment building last week was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Toronto
-
FORDLOL, COP2SLO and BANKROBR among Ontario licence plates rejected in 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
Toronto homeowners to see 10.5 per cent tax bump under Olivia Chow's first proposed budget
The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Winnipeg
-
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
-
Manitoba police watchdog's probe of international student's death transferred out of province
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Wednesday it has handed its investigation into the police shooting of 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business
Three people received minor injuries following an "apparent explosion" at a north Regina business.
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
Atlantic
-
Wind, rain and winter storm warnings remain as powerful storm moves through the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas brought a mix of snow, rain and strong winds Wednesday, leading to school cancellations and travel disruptions.
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
London
-
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
-
Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned "civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
-
Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE More pedestrians are being injured on Waterloo Region roads
The number of people seriously injured after being hit by vehicles in Waterloo Region is up compared to the same period last year.
-
Police question suspect in murder of Six Nations man in Miami
Police in Miami say they’ve identified and questioned a suspect in the homicide of a man from Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.