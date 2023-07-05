Man who pleaded guilty to mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C. to be sentenced

A man accused in a deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver two years ago will soon learn his fate, as a sentencing hearing gets underway at the New Westminster courthouse.

Yannick Bandaogo pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including second degree murder, earlier this year.

His sentencing hearing begins Wednesday and is scheduled to last three days.

The minimum sentence for Bandaogo's crimes is life in prison.

However, the Crown and defence lawyers will present a joint proposal for how many years he should serve before being eligible for parole.

The judge could order Bandaogo to be eligible for parole after as little as 10 years served, or as long as 25 years.

Once an offender becomes eligible for parole, it's still up to the Parole Board of Canada to decide whether to grant it, and under what conditions.

In May, Bandaogo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

In doing so, he waved his right to a trial that was scheduled to last 10 weeks.

"I would expect that it's a tremendous relief for a lot of the people involved, the victims and the community to have this result rather than go through what would feel like tremendous uncertainty and anxiety," said Crown prosecutor Daniel Loucks back in May.

Bandaogo also agreed to a statement of facts read aloud by Crown prosecutors.

The entire proceeding took place in French and Bandaogo said very little, except in response to questions about how he intended to plea.

On March 27, 2021, Bandaogo went on a stabbing spree in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library, targetting total strangers.

He killed one woman in her 20s and seriously injured six other people, one of whom lost an eye in the attack.

Police say Bandaogo also had self-inflicted wounds when he was arrested at the scene.

In the hours and days that followed the violence, condolences poured in from across B.C. and across Canada.

At the library, a large memorial grew with candles, flowers, cards and signs reading "Lynn Valley Strong." Dozens stopped by each day to pay their respects.

So far, no motive for the attack has been discussed publicly.

"At this point, it's not something we can get into. There will be a sentencing phase – and a lot of details will be provided at that time," said Georges Rivard, one of Bandaogo's lawyers back in May.

Bandaogo was charged with second-degree murder the day after the carnage.

The other charges were laid several months later, in September 2021.

The sentencing hearing is expected to be emotionally charged as the victim's share statements about the impact the horrific rampage had on them.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Miljure