Toronto police say the suspect in a bizarre situation that played out at a local aquarium late last week is a resident of British Columbia.

Officials in Canada's largest city set out to identify the suspect after a man who was visiting the Ripley's Aquarium stripped naked and jumped into the shark tank on Friday night.

The man then swam around for several minutes and dove into the tank another time before exiting the pool and fleeing the facility.

Video of his strange skinny dip was posted to social media.

In a statement issued Monday, Toronto police said they were seeking a man in connection with the mischief case. They described their suspect as between the ages of 35 and 40.

He is about 5'10" and 220 pounds, they said, with a shaved head, a dark goatee and a tattoo on his lower leg. He's missing a front tooth, police say.

Prior to getting in the tank, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans, a green T-shirt and grey and white shoes.

A suspect was identified just a few hours after police issued their plea to the public for help to identify them.

David Weaver, 37, is wanted on the charge of "mischief – interfere with property," they said.

Court records show a man of the same name and age was found guilty of theft under $5,000 in B.C. two years ago. He was fined $350 plus a $105 victim surcharge.

He is also believed to be tied to an assault that occurred near Dufferin Street and Saskatchewan Road which also occurred on Friday. In that incident, which occurred inside the Medieval Times restaurant, he's facing a possible charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Police are looking to bring Weaver into custody, and ask anyone with more information to contact them at 416-808-1400. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police say he's believed to be driving a green Dodge Caravan with the B.C. licence plate PL120G.