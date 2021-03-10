Advertisement
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back in custody: Vancouver police
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:27AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 12:29PM PST
Vancouver police are looking for Michael Storey who didn't return to his halfway house on March 9, 2021. (Vancouver police handout)
VANCOUVER -- A man is back in custody after briefly being on a Canada-wide warrant Wednesday morning.
Vancouver police issued a notice at about 10 a.m. after Michael Storey, 40, didn't return to his halfway house in the city the previous day.
In their release, police said Storey had a "history of committing violent offences" and anyone who knew where he was was asked to call 911 right away.