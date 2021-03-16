VANCOUVER -- Police say a man was arrested in Vancouver earlier this month after trying to poke passersby with an uncapped needle.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the city's Downtown Eastside at around noon on March 6.

A pedestrian in the area told them that a man was walking around with an uncapped needle and trying to poke people, the VPD said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the department said, they found a man "running into traffic, with the uncapped needle still in his hand."

They say he refused to follow the directions given by officers, and that some type of struggle occurred.

"The needle dropped out of his hand, but the man continued to resist, trying to grab the needle again," police said.

Police used a stun gun in their attempt to arrest the man, and he was taken into custody.

The VPD said the man, who has not been publicly identified, had outstanding warrants, but did not say what the warrants were for.

They did not say whether charges had been recommended against him.

No one was injured in the incident, the VPD said.