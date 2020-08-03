VANCOUVER -- Police are warning the public to be cautious after a used, uncapped needle was found secured to a railing in a B.C. park.

Police in Victoria say the needle was found attached to a railing in Beacon Hill Park Sunday afternoon.

Officers on a special duty assignment found the needle in the west side of the park, near a staircase on a heavily used path. There was a small amount of blood on the needle and police say they believe it was placed there "with the intent to cause injury."

The needle was safely disposed of.

Officers were in the area as part of a special assignment to increase police visibility and engagement in Beacon Hill Park and the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood.

"We have heard from the community, especially through the VicPD Block Watch program, that they would like to see more of a VicPD presence in these areas," said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak in a news release Friday.

Victoria police previously told CTV News that the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood has recently become the region's crime epicentre.

Anyone with information about the recent incident at Beacon Hill Park is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Tips can also be left anonymously with the Great Victoria Crime Stoppers.