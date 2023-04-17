Man shot in Surrey Monday afternoon, RCMP say

At around 4 p.m. Monday Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle in the Newton area of Surrey, police say.

A man is being treated in the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. A white van was seen fleeing the scene.

There was a subsequent vehicle fire found nearby, a white van, at 147nd Street and 69th Avenue. Officers are working to determine if it is connected to the shooting.

Police are currently in the area and will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses. Surrey RCMP say the investigation is still in early stages and they are investigating to determine a possible motive.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam video, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-59069, police say.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca