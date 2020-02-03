VANCOUVER -- One person is missing following an avalanche on Sunday south of Chetwynd, B.C.

RCMP said they were notified by the International Emergency Response Centre of an emergency beacon activated around 4 p.m. on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mount Hunter and Milburn Peak, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park. The park is located about 70 km southwest of Chetwynd.

Mounties said they later determined that an avalanche had happened while a group of snowboarders were in the area and that one man was missing.

Search and rescue crews were called but were unable to come to the area right away because of poor weather conditions and the potential risk of more avalanches.

RCMP Air Services, search and rescue crews, as well as police dog services trained in avalanche conditions will start to search for the man once conditions are safe, according to police.

Mounties are encouraging people to check the Avalanche Canada website for conditions in their area and to use extreme caution when travelling in the back country. They also recommend telling family or friends where you are going and sharing your travel itinerary with them.