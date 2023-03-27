Man killed in downtown Vancouver stabbing, murder charge laid

One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside of a downtown Vancouver Starbucks Sunday.

Officers were called to West Pender and Granville streets around 5:40 p.m. after a "brief altercation" between two men, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department Monday.

"A VPD constable patrolling in the area was flagged down moments after the stabbing, and arrested the suspect at the crime scene. Additional VPD officers attempted to save the victim’s life by performing first aid, however he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to hospital," it reads.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt. Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, was charged with second –degree murder, police say.

"Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, however the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation," the statement from police continues.

VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said police believe there were "dozens" of witnesses present and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cellphone video of the incident,” he said in the statement.

Those with information are urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 604-717-2500.