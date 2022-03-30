Man jailed for random stranger attack on mom and baby in Surrey, B.C.

A 28-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record has admitted to carrying out a disturbing stranger attack on a mom and her baby while they were out for a walk in Surrey, B.C.

Jaspreet Singh Malhotra, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in provincial court Wednesday.

On Dec. 15, Sarah Squires was with her then-11-month-old daughter waiting to cross 120th Street when they were attacked by a stranger who suddenly ran at them, pushing Squires to the ground and knocking over the stroller with her baby in it.

"A man came running at us from across the way and he yelled at me that he was going to kill my daughter,’ she told CTV News in February.

Several witnesses observed what happened and stopped the accused, holding him until police arrived.

Crown counsel said that just prior to the incident, the accused had been threatening people standing at a bus stop.

Squires, who suffered minor bruising in the attack, remains traumatized by what happened and became emotional as details of the attack were read out in court.

In a victim impact statement, Squires wrote that she still has nightmares and is fearful.

“I never thought I would have to fear walking with my daughter,” she wrote in her statement, adding that when they go for walks now, she drives to a different neighbourhood.

Malhotra, who suffers significant mental health issues, repeatedly interrupted court proceedings with outbursts.

He has a lengthy and troubling criminal record. It includes 14 convictions for breaching probation, 17 for uttering threats and 23 assault-related convictions. He was under three different probation orders at the time of the December offence.

The court also heard that Malhotra, who appeared by video conference, has a history of assaulting vulnerable individuals in the community.

Crown counsel asked for a 12-month sentence. Defence asked for significantly less, noting Malhotra has been in custody since the attack.

The judge sentenced Malhotra to nine months jail, minus time served.