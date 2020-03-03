VANCOUVER -- Police have announced child pornography charges against a Surrey, B.C. man who spent time volunteering with Scouts Canada.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant at a home in South Surrey back in December, and that charges of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography were sworn against 57-year-old Edward Johannas Vandeyck at the end of February.

Surrey RCMP said Vandeyck has "an affiliation" with Scouts Canada, but did not specify his role in the organization. A LinkedIn profile for an Edward Vandeyck indicates joined the organization as a troop leader in 1992, and continues to volunteer as a troop scouter.

"Vandeyck has been in a position of trust, and has been in direct contact with children in the community as a result of his affiliation," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they chose to announce the charges against Vandeyck "in the interest of public safety," and asked anyone with information relevant to their investigation to come forward.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.