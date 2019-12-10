VANCOUVER -- A downtown Vancouver Canada Line station was the site of a rescue operation Monday after a man in a mobility scooter fell down an elevator shaft.

At about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Fire and Rescue crews were called to Yaletown-Roundhouse station. They say a man driving a scooter hit the elevator doors and went right through them.

He fell 30 feet down the shaft and eventually landed on the top of the elevator cart below.

During the rescue, an area was taped off around the station and one entrance was closed.

Fire officials say the man was pulled back up through the elevator shaft.

"There were a few challenges but crews were able to work it out to get the gentleman out," said Dan Stroup, on duty assistant chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue.

The man was taken to hospital with some bumps and bruises but was otherwise appeared fine.