VANCOUVER -- Police have identified the man found dead last October in the Slocan Valley as 47-year-old Aaron Graham from Vallican, B.C.

Mounties said an autopsy confirmed Graham's death involved "criminality." His remains were found around 10 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2019 on a property in Vallican, which is located about 40 kilometres west of Nelson.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate his death.

Graham's family chose to provide a picture of him to help further the investigation but have asked for privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.