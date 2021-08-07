VANCOUVER -- Police are on the scene of a shooting in Richmond that killed one man.

The incident, which happened in an agricultural area of the city, one kilometre east of 17130 Cambie Road – near a cranberry farm – appears to be targeted, say Richmond RCMP.

“(There was) a report of a deceased male located by the public,” says a statement from Sgt. Patrick Damgajian.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and found the man in a ditch.

“Officers located a deceased male who may have been killed during what appears to be a shooting incident,” the statement reads.

Richmond RCMP say it doesn’t appear to be a random act, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact IHIT.