Man convicted in Burnaby Starbucks attack
Michael Page-Vincelli, 22, died in hospital after an assault on July 12.
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 4:44PM PST
A man charged in connection to a fatal attack at a Burnaby Starbucks has been found guilty of manslaughter.
A jury at BC Supreme Court has found Lawrence Sharpe guilty in the death of 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli.
On July 12, 2017, Page-Vincelli was sucker-punched in the coffee shop after a dispute over a cigarette got out of hand. He died three days later in hospital.
Sharpe's girlfriend, Oldouz Pournouruz, was also charged but was found not guilty of manslaughter.
