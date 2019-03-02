

A man charged in connection to a fatal attack at a Burnaby Starbucks has been found guilty of manslaughter.

A jury at BC Supreme Court has found Lawrence Sharpe guilty in the death of 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli.

On July 12, 2017, Page-Vincelli was sucker-punched in the coffee shop after a dispute over a cigarette got out of hand. He died three days later in hospital.

Sharpe's girlfriend, Oldouz Pournouruz, was also charged but was found not guilty of manslaughter.

