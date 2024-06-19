Man charged with stabbing woman in Surrey, RCMP say

A man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station last month, according to authorities.

Adam Mann, 41, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, police announced Wednesday. His next court appearance is set for June 25.

"As this matter is now before the courts, Surrey RCMP will not be providing any additional details," the news release from Surrey RCMP said.

On May 26 around 7 a.m., officers were called for reports of an assault with a weapon and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Two days later, Mounties issued an appeal for information and shared a photo of a suspect.

The photo has been taken offline because a suspect has been identified, the RCMP's website says.

Police have not said what relationship – if any – the victim and suspect had. However, they did say the stabbing came after an "interaction" between the man and the woman.