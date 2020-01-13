VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect in a stabbing that took place outside a Maple Ridge pub four years ago.

Two people were hospitalized after being attacked outside the Haney Public House on Lougheed Highway back in August 2015.

There was a trail of blood along the road in the aftermath of the stabbing.

The RCMP secured charges against 34-year-old Ricky Korasak last month, but said officers are still working to bring him into custody.

"Ridge Meadows RCMP is making continued attempts to arrest Mr. Korasak but have been unable to locate him," the force said in a news release.

Korasak is one of three men who were allegedly involved in the stabbing, according to the RCMP, and he is charged with accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Korasak to call 911 immediately, but said the suspect is not to be approached.

"Police advise that Mr. Korasak is considered to be dangerous," the RCMP said.

Korasak is described as a 5'8" tall Asian man who weighs 168 lbs. and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm that says LAOS.

People who want to leave an anonymous tip about Korasak's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777 or leave a tip at SolveCrime.ca.