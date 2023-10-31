Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from door

Days after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.

One count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm has been approved against Kultar Singh Gill, CTV News has confirmed.

The collision happened Sunday night in the Township of Langley, where disturbing video captured a car driving over a concrete median before swerving into the front of the Aldergrove Community Policing office.

The vehicle's front driver's-side door is open and a woman's legs can be seen hanging out the side.

Langley RCMP said officers were called to the scene, near Fraser Highway and 270th Street, at around 8:30 p.m., and arrived to find bystanders tending to the injured woman.

Witnesses told the RCMP the driver had fled the scene.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away and arrested him, authorities said.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witness Steve Kaye told CTV News it appeared her legs were dragging beside the car "for quite some time" before the car crashed.

"There was a lot of damage to her one leg," Kaye said Monday. "I expected worse … She was in shock. She was conscious but in a lot of pain."

The RCMP has asked any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam video of the incident unfolding to contact the Langley detachment at 604-532-3200.