

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Richmond have arrested a man in connection with their investigation of recent luggage thefts at Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said Friday that an officer recognized the suspect from surveillance footage. The man had previously been caught on video stealing luggage, Mounties said, and the video had been circulated to police and YVR security personnel.

One week after the original theft, the man returned to YVR, where an on-duty officer recognized him and arrested him before he could steal again, police said.

The arrest comes two weeks after an internationally renowned dancer had unique dance shoes stolen from the airport. Jocelyn Pettit, a B.C.-based Celtic fiddle and step dance performer, had just returned from Scotland via Toronto when the theft took place.

Last week, she told CTV News she would like to see the airport add an extra layer of security at its baggage area for domestic flights.

“I was told that this happens often at domestic arrivals, which is ridiculous.” Pettit said.

Police say they are working closely with YVR security to trace the suspects steps and determine whether he worked alone or had accomplices.

Travellers should be "extra mindful" of their possessions and report suspicious people and activities to authorities, police said.