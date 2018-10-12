

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested one man and are investigating two other suspects after seizing thousands of images of child sexual abuse in New Westminster.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said authorities investigated several reports related to disturbing images of child pornography between Aug. 14 and Sept. 19.

The investigation led officers to three different homes in the city, where they seized computers, tablets, cellphones, modems, external hard drives, routers and other electronics for forensic examination.

Scott told CTV News the investigation is one of the largest of its kind seen in New Westminster.

“Often times offenders think that viewing these images is victimless, but the sad truth is that these are images and videos of real children being sexually abused,” he said in a statement.

The suspect who was arrested is facing unnamed charges. Police said he is a New Westminster resident, but haven’t released any other details about the three suspects' identities except to say that none of them currently work with children.

Police urged anyone who knows someone in possession of child pornography to contact their local authorities.